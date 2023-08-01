Josh McDaniels: Familiarity with Jimmy Garoppolo from Patriots is probably overblown

When the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo in March, much was made of the relationship Garoppolo already had with head coach Josh McDaniels.

When the Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft, McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator. Garoppolo was a part of that system until midway through the 2017 season when he was traded to the 49ers.

But Garoppolo didn't have all that much playing time for the Patriots, starting just two games for the club in 2016 during Tom Brady's suspension. That's part of why McDaniels felt like maybe too much was made over his previous connection to the QB.

"I think the familiarity is probably a little bit overblown,” McDaniels told Gilbert Manzano of SI.com.

“I think the reality is he’s just been a good football player,” McDaniels added. “He’s just been a good football player where he was [with the 49ers]. He didn’t play much for me in New England. You know, I got to be around him when he was developing, but he really put a stamp on what he’s about in San Fran. I know he was coached well by an incredible coaching staff there, and he’s doing some really good things here already.”

Garoppolo has won plenty, going 38-17 as a starter with San Francisco over the past six seasons. But Garoppolo has also struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Coming off a broken foot, Garoppolo’s health will be a significant factor in Las Vegas’ offensive success this year.