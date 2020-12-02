Josh McDaniels explains the ‘next step’ for WR N’Keal Harry

As the New England Patriots look for more production out of the wide receiver position, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wants to see more from second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Harry has recorded 36 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns. The 2019 first-round draft selection has not exactly lived up to his billing as of late.

Just take a look at Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K Metcalf. Metcalf has 359 receiving yards in his last four games. Harry has 318 yards in 16 games over two seasons. There is certainly a disparity in those numbers.

Even still, McDaniels has confidence in the young wide receiver.

“I think N’Keal has done some things — certainly some positive things that have helped us during the course of the games that he’s played,” he said. “And I think, like most young players who’ve had to miss time throughout the early part of their careers, he’s got plenty of things that he can improve on and that he needs to improve on. “The name of the game for young guys is to learn how to play and how to do their job at this level, and then to be able to be consistently dependable doing it against good competition under pressure is the next step for guys in this league.”

It will be interesting to see if the wide receiver can increase his production at all this season. A thin group of wide receivers could certainly benefit from an impactful N’Keal Harry.