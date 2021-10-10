Josh McDaniels drew up something different for a Patriots’ TD vs. the Texans

The New England Patriots went to a formation that they rarely use during the first half against the Houston Texans.

From the 1-yard line, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called for the wildcat formation, where the running back takes the shotgun snap, with the quarterback splitting out wide. That meant rookie Mac Jones was lined up at receiver and Damien Harris was lined up at quarterback when New England lined up for a third-and-goal while trailing six points in the second quarter.

Harris hammered the ball into the end zone by running behind the left side of his offensive line. The wildcat is hardly a unique formation in the NFL. It’s just the Patriots haven’t used it in 2021. It’s frankly hard to recall the last time they used it in the last few seasons. Maybe 2016?

New England’s offense is having a strange year.

List