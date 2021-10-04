Josh McDaniels drew up the most amazing TD play for Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put together a great drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was capped off with a touchdown catch from Jonnu Smith.

The touchdown ended a seven-play, 77-yard drive. Taking 3:32 minutes off the game clock, Jones moved the ball down the field efficiently. With key catches from Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry, Jones was able to march the Patriots down to the end zone.

For Smith, this was his first touchdown of the season. After a difficult week last week, he was able to make his mark on this game.

It’s promising to see Smith in the end zone.

