Raiders tight end Darren Waller‘s injured hamstring has him out of practice again this week and his continued absence from the field led to questions about his availability for Week 1 on Wednesday.

Head coach Josh McDaniels was the target of those questions and he told reporters that he wasn’t concerned about Waller missing more time because of the hamstring. He also said that he wasn’t willing to make any prediction about whether Waller will be ready to play against the Chargers on September 11.

“He’s doing everything he can get out there as soon as he can be,” McDaniels said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “I don’t want to make a prediction on whether he’ll be ready in a few weeks. He’s working his butt off.”

Waller has said that he thinks the team has a good plan in place to utilize him in the red zone, but it remains unclear how long we’ll have to wait to see that plan fully put into action.

Josh McDaniels doesn’t want to make a prediction about Darren Waller playing Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk