Josh McDaniels: Derek Carr is a great human being and a really smart player

Last week, the Raiders worked out quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a possible spot on the team’s roster.

When that happened, head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear Las Vegas has no qualms about Derek Carr being the club’s starter, saying that Carr knows how the team feels about him. Carr did sign a three-year extension with the team last month.

So far in the offseason program, McDaniels said he’s enjoyed working with Carr “in every way.”

“He’s a great human being and he’s a really smart football player — and you don’t have to say it five times for him to get it,” McDaniels said in his press conference last week. “There’s a natural way he learns that’s pretty easy as a coach. And he’s a great leader. So his teammates follow him. He’s a competitive guy. He wants to do it the way you want it done, which I love that about him. He knows that I’ll give him some grey, but he doesn’t want the grey. He wants [it to be], ‘Hey, tell me exactly how you want it done. I’m gonna try to do it that way.’

“So, just a great process. Really excited about the time I’ve gotten to spend with him so far. And looking forward to developing that relationship more and more as we go. Very coachable guy, sets the bar high. He’s here early, stays late, does everything you can ask of him.”

Carr set a career high with 4,804 yards passing in 2021, leading the Raiders to a postseason appearance during a tumultuous year. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

