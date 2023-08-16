Josh McDaniels: Davante Adams "ready to roll" after injury last week

The Raiders are getting a few of their key offensive weapons back as they're in Southern California to practice with the Rams this week.

After Davante Adams suffered a leg injury during last week's joint session with the 49ers, head coach Josh McDaniels said during his Wednesday press conference that the receiver is "ready to roll."

At the time, Adams' injury was not believed to be serious.

But Las Vegas will also have receiver Hunter Renfrow and rookie tight end Michael Mayer back on the field in some capacity this week. While McDaniels noted that the club left some rehabbing players back in Nevada, Renfrow and Mayer weren't among that group.

"I think you’ll see them a little bit today working back in and doing some things," McDaniels said. "Again, we’re just trying to take … the right steps with each guy so that we can get them back healthy and ready to go when they’re ready to go."

Additionally, the Raiders will have rookie edge rusher Tyree Wilson, as he's been activated off the non-football injury list. He had been rehabbing from the foot injury he suffered in his final collegiate season.

The Raiders are slated to practice with the Rams on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday's preseason game.