Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”

The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise.

Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Both players are eligible to come off injured reserve next week. But with the Raiders heading to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Thursday night, Waller and Renfrow may not quite be ready to go.

“I’d say timing and the fact that that week is what it is, we’ll have to make a decision here that’s — I’d say we have to factor in a lot of things here,” McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. “Sometimes, it’s hard to play guys that haven’t had any chance to practice. It’s the same thing we did with [cornerback Nate] Hobbs last week. It’s hard to say he’s going to play and hasn’t practiced in a month and a half. So, you don’t want to do a disservice to the player.

“So yeah, they’re getting closer, no doubt. They’re working really hard to get back as soon as they can. We’re aware of the clock, and we’ll have to make a smart decision when that time comes.”

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out essentially since Week Four. He played eight snaps in the Week Five loss to Kansas City. He has 16 catches for 175 yards with a touchdown in 2022.

Renfrow has an oblique injury and hasn’t played since Week Nine. He also missed a couple of games with a concussion this year. He’s caught 21 passes for 192 yards in 2022.

Next week’s Thursday matchup between the Raiders and Rams could get a little more juice if either or both of Waller and Renfrow are able to play.

