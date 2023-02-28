Josh McDaniels comments on Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien as OC

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a positive outlook on Bill O’Brien’s return to New England. The Las Vegas Raiders head coach met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday and gave a glowing review of O’Brien.

McDaniels spent most of his career with the Patriots and served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach as recent as 2021. He got a firsthand look at Mac Jones, who showed promise in his rookie season.

Jones struggled in his sophomore season, as the New England offense never seemed to be able to get on the same page. Nevertheless, McDaniels has hope that Jones and O’Brien will succeed together, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“I think he’s a great coach,” said McDaniels. “Billy’s worked with a lot of quarterbacks before, and they’ve all had success, and he’s impacted all of those guys in a positive way. He knows the position really well, understands the league, understands how to get the most out of players at this level. He’ll do a great job.”

O’Brien will be tasked with revamping the offense, as Jones looks to have a more polished season in his third year. At the very least, O’Brien has McDaniels’ stamp of approval.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire