Josh McDaniels comes to defense of Mac Jones after rough outing in Week 18

Following the New England Patriots’ 33-23 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, quarterback Mac Jones took blame for his two-turnover performance. Jones characterized his performance as “embarrassing” after a day that saw him go 20 of 30 for 261 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

In his media availability on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels defended the rookie quarterback. In what was a frustrating day for the New England Patriots offensively, the unit could not get anything going consistently. The Dolphins defense was able to stifle the Patriots, as Miami beat the Patriots for the fourth time in their last five meetings.

“I think each person has a right to feel however they feel,” McDaniels said. “You know, me personally, I’m never embarrassed in the effort that our players give. They always compete to the end, and we make mistakes, we’re human. We don’t always do things perfect, but I thought we tried to fight back in the game and play as hard as we could to win. And Mac had a lot to do with that.”

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones' postgame comments when he said he was embarrassed with himself in Week 18: "I'm never embarrassed in the effort our players give. They always compete to the end. We all mistakes. We're human. … He's adamant about trying to be his best." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 11, 2022

Now, the focus shifts to Saturday, as the Patriots offense looks to right the ship against the Buffalo Bills.

Related