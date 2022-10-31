After a stinker of a game in New Orleans, the Raiders are spending the week in Sarasota, Fla. before taking on the Jaguars in Week Nine.

With quarterback Derek Carr finishing with 101 passing yards, receiver Hunter Renfrow catching one pass for 6 yards, and receiver Davante Adams catching just one pass for 3 yards in the 24-0 loss, head coach Josh McDaniels issued an apology to Raiders fans during his postgame press conference.

On Monday, McDaniels was more than ready to turn the page.

“If you coach or play long enough, you’re going to have one or two of these,” McDaniels said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “If you let it affect you longer than it should, then that’s shame on you. There’s a lot of teams that go through this. Nobody likes it. Sometimes it can be a learning experience that you look back on and say, man, we needed that. That set us straight and really taught us a lot of hard lessons.”

At 2-5, the Raiders’ chances to beat last year’s 10-7 record under Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia are dwindling.

“It’s a long year. I believe we haven’t reached our best football yet,” McDaniels said. “It’s going to take work and progress and improvement in order to do that. There’s so many games and so much football left to be played. There’s a lot of things we need to do better. We need to coach and play better to earn better results.”

The Raiders had their bye in Week Six. After the game against Jacksonville, the club will return home to face the Colts.

Josh McDaniels: If you coach long enough, you’re going to have one or two of these originally appeared on Pro Football Talk