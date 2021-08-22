Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton is Patriots' starting QB 'right now'

McDaniels weighs in on Patriots' quarterback competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Three weeks away from their regular-season opener vs. the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots have not yet made it official who their starting quarterback will be.

The battle between veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones continued Thursday night in a 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Both QBs impressed, albeit against backups, making the decision an even more difficult one for head coach Bill Belichick and Co.

As the Patriots prepare for their third and final preseason game, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels shed some light on the status of the QB competition.

“I know this is going to sound silly, but I haven’t really worried about it," McDaniels said. "I think that decision from Bill will be made when the time is right to make it.

"Cam certainly is the starter now, and he has done a good job. He has gone in there, he played well the other night. He’s practiced well. But, I know those guys are really competing hard and we’re giving them an opportunity to compete and play a lot of football."

McDaniels' answer echoes what Belichick has said since the day Jones was drafted No. 15 overall: Cam Newton is the starting quarterback. At least, for now.

Newton has started under center in both of the Patriots' preseason matchups, but Jones undoubtedly has pressured the former NFL MVP with his consistent play. It's likely an official decision won't be made until the conclusion of the preseason, and that very well may be by design, as explained by Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

As for whether New England would consider a quarterback platoon, don't count on it.

"My answer will be the same; I haven't thought about it at all," McDaniels said.

The Patriots will take on the New York Giants for their final preseason game Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET. They'll host the Dolphins for their Week 1 matchup Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m.