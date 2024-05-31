Josh McDaniels breaking down Tom Brady’s best comebacks is a must-see

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returned for a special film room session to break down legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s greatest comebacks.

McDaniels was there every step of the way for the six Super Bowl victories, and he was often the one in Brady’s ear for the most improbable moments in sports.

Many of those moments are what people constantly pull from as evidence that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

Whether it was the ridiculous Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons or the Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom,” there’s literally hours of footage of Brady making the impossible feel possible.

This particular clip, which was shared by the Patriots’ social media account, features McDaniels breaking down the 2018 AFC Championship Game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Mahomes sent the game into overtime, Brady led the Patriots offense on an epic opening drive touchdown to ice the game.

In the biggest moments, Brady delivered. Josh McDaniels breaks down @TomBrady’s best comebacks: https://t.co/PtCQkSPBBG pic.twitter.com/3EO4D20yUH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 31, 2024

This all leads up to June 12, when Brady is slated to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. McDaniels and many others will likely attend the ceremony at Gillette Stadium to honor the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.

