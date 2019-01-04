Josh McDaniels is betting favorite for Packers and Browns coaching jobs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The odds are stacked against Josh McDaniels staying with the New England Patriots this offseason, it appears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots offensive coordinator is the current betting favorite to become both the Green Bay Packers' head coach and the Cleveland Browns' head coach, according to odds BetOnline.ag posted Friday.

McDaniels is at -150 to take Green Bay's vacancy and +350 to land Cleveland's opening, per OddsShark.

Odds to be the Packers next head coach (@betonline_ag):



McDaniels -150

LaFleur +350

Campbell +750

Caldwell +750

Gase +1200

Flores +1400

Munchak+1400

Jim Harbaugh +5000

Favre +10000



















— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 4, 2019

Updated odds to be the Browns next head coach (@betonline_ag):



McDaniels +350

Williams +500

Campbell +500

Kitchens +500

Caldwell +600

Arians +700

McCarthy +700

Gase +900

Flores +1000

Munchak +1200

Sirianni +1600

Jim Harbaugh +3300

Meyer +5000

McVay (not listed)





























— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 4, 2019

Story continues

That first number makes sense: McDaniels reportedly interviewed with the Packers on Friday and could be a good fit with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

But McDaniels as the Browns' front-runner is a bit more surprising, considering Cleveland hasn't formally requested an interview with him yet. While a report Thursday suggested the Ohio native is "enthusiastically interested" in the Browns opening, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Friday morning there hasn't been any interest between the two sides, even remarking Cleveland "doesn't seem to be an option right now."

That situation could change quickly, however, and these odds suggest Patriots fans should keep a close eye on the Browns' coaching search.

New England's other top assistant, linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, is on both lists as well. Flores is interviewing with Green Bay on Friday and likely will talk to Cleveland on Saturday, per reports.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.