Josh McDaniels is betting favorite for Packers and Browns coaching jobs
The odds are stacked against Josh McDaniels staying with the New England Patriots this offseason, it appears.
The Patriots offensive coordinator is the current betting favorite to become both the Green Bay Packers' head coach and the Cleveland Browns' head coach, according to odds BetOnline.ag posted Friday.
McDaniels is at -150 to take Green Bay's vacancy and +350 to land Cleveland's opening, per OddsShark.
That first number makes sense: McDaniels reportedly interviewed with the Packers on Friday and could be a good fit with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
But McDaniels as the Browns' front-runner is a bit more surprising, considering Cleveland hasn't formally requested an interview with him yet. While a report Thursday suggested the Ohio native is "enthusiastically interested" in the Browns opening, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Friday morning there hasn't been any interest between the two sides, even remarking Cleveland "doesn't seem to be an option right now."
That situation could change quickly, however, and these odds suggest Patriots fans should keep a close eye on the Browns' coaching search.
New England's other top assistant, linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, is on both lists as well. Flores is interviewing with Green Bay on Friday and likely will talk to Cleveland on Saturday, per reports.
