Josh McCown to have surgery for torn hamstring

There was a point in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks when Eagles quarterback Josh McCown could be seen grabbing at his hamstring and several others when he was walking gingerly back to the team’s huddle.

There was good reason for that. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that McCown tore his hamstring during the game and will have surgery to repair it next week. McCown discussed hurting his hamstring on a podcast hosted by former NFL players Andrew Hawkins and Joe Thomas this week.

McCown replaced Carson Wentz in the first quarter when Wentz suffered a concussion and the Eagles didn’t have another quarterback on the active roster for the game. That would explain why McCown remained in after suffering such a severe injury.

Last Sunday’s game was the first playoff action of McCown’s long run in the NFL. That run appeared to be over before the Eagles signed him in August with other backups dealing with injuries and now we’ll see if this injury helps him decide to drop the curtain once again.