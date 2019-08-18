What the Josh McCown signing means for Nate Sudfeld

Let's be clear about one thing.

Josh McCown has nothing to do with Nate Sudfeld.

The Eagles didn't sign McCown because they don't have faith in Sudfeld. They didn't sign him because they're concerned with Sudfeld's ability to be their No. 2. They didn't sign him in case Sudfeld doesn't work out.

They signed him simply because Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson believe the Eagles are a better team with McCown on the roster than without him.

If anything, the move is a sign the Eagles are not too pleased with Cody Kessler, who's been uneven in practice and has done nothing in his two brief preseason appearances to inspire confidence.

Kessler has consistently shown a disturbing habit of holding onto the football too long, and that's what got him hurt Thursday night in Jacksonville, hanging onto the ball and suffering a concussion. It was eye-opening - and out of character - to hear Doug Pederson after the game directly blame Kessler for the injury. That speaks volumes about the Eagles' confidence in the former Browns third-round pick.

The guess here is that Kessler's days in Philly are numbered. Has he shown you a reason to keep him?

Think about where that would leave the Eagles at quarterback.

Sudfeld is out into the regular season with a broken left (non-throwing) wrist, and rookie Clayton Thorson has followed a poor debut with a much more impressive second game. But he's not ready to be a No. 2.

There's still no guarantee he'll make the 53, although if he follows his encouraging performance against the Jaguars with solid outings against the Ravens and Jets, it might be tough to clear him through waivers. But I doubt it.

We knew as soon as Kessler got hurt, the Eagles had to go out and get a quarterback. But it makes sense that they were interested in McCown even before that, since Kessler has struggled since camp opened.

McCown brings nearly two decades of experience playing quarterback in the NFL, and when you have 26-year-old Carson Wentz, 25-year-old Nate Sudfeld and 23-year-old Clayton Thorson in your quarterback room, there's tremendous value in a guy who's been around since before the Linc was built.

But the Eagles also desperately needed somebody who can be effective as soon as the opener on Sept. 8 - just 21 days away - if he has to play, and McCown fits perfectly. He played as recently as last December and has 37 TDs, 23 interceptions, 63 percent completion percentage and a respectable 85.9 passer rating over the last four years.

He's smart, he's athletic and most importantly he's at a point in his career and in his life where he's OK being a temporary No. 2 and a No. 3 for the rest of the year.

It's not easy finding a guy who's capable of playing in a meaningful game now but also content to be a No. 3 most of the year. The Eagles found him.

As for Sudfeld, you have to remember this is a guy who the Eagles believed in strongly enough that they went into a stretch run, a playoff run, a SUPER BOWL, with him as their No. 2. They never even thought about bringing in a veteran then with only Nick Foles and Sudfeld available.

And Suds hasn't done anything since then to change anybody's minds.

He hasn't played much in the regular season, but when he has? He's been sharp - 20-for-25 for 156 yards, a TD, no interceptions and a 106.0 passer rating in parts of two games.

And then he obviously was very good in the preseason opener against the Titans before he got hurt.

There's a reason the Eagles gave Sudfeld a second-round tender, which pays him just over $3 million this year.

Who would you rather have? Wentz, Sudfeld and Kessler or Wentz, Sudfeld and McCown?

Exactly.

This isn't about Sudfeld at all.

It's about being as prepared as possible for whatever happens next.

That's what Howie does.

