Josh McCown: Sam Darnold will be fine, but I’m only a phone call away

Josh McCown got in a few starts during the 2018 season, but his biggest job last year was mentoring Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

McCown won’t be back in that role this year. He’s retired from the NFL and jokes that will lead to Darnold getting “lost on the way to the dry cleaners” as he navigates life without McCown by his side in 2019.

McCown doesn’t believe that Darnold will struggle on the field without him, however. He said head coach Adam Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and backup Trevor Siemian will provide Darnold with plenty of support, although he also noted that he’s willing to pitch in should Darnold need another voice.

“I tried to empty the clip with him and give him everything I could,” McCown said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “He’ll be just fine. Adam and Dowell will do a great job with him, and Trevor has played a lot of football. It’s a good room. Those guys will support him. I root for those guys, and I want to see Sam have a lot of success. Now he has to make it happen. If he needs me, I’m only a phone call away.”

McCown said “playing fast and smart on the early downs” would be the fastest way for Darnold to improve in his second season and he’ll be keeping tabs on Darnold’s progress from his new job at ESPN.