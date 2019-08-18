Josh McCown said it was “an easy sell” to sign with Eagles

Quarterback Josh McCown announced his retirement earlier this year and took a job as an analyst with ESPN, but he still heard from teams wondering if he’d reverse course to join them for the 2019 season.

McCown said no to all of those overtures until the Eagles called in the last few days. The team lost Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler to injuries in their first two preseason games, which led them to pitch McCown on joining them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The veteran quarterback called it “an easy sell” for the Eagles because of coach Doug Pederson, General Mnaager Howie Roseman, quarterback Carson Wentz and the overall talent level of the team.

“More than anything, it was the comfort level I had talking with Doug, where they’re trying to take this thing and where they’re trying to get back to and understanding the expectations that they have here,” McCown said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in a lot of situations throughout my career — where I was helping a young guy or serving as a stopgap kind of guy or being part of a rebuilding situation — so to come to a situation where it was more established, where they’ve got the quarterback and a veteran defense and a lot of good players on the offense, that to me was enticing. To see how it’s done at a high level and done right, that was the dialogue with Howie and Doug.”

McCown is expected to be on the field at Eagles practice on Sunday.