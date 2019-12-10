Josh McCown was preparing to play receiver last night

The Eagles have already pulled Josh McCown out of retirement and high school coaching to be their backup quarterback.

So why not let him play receiver?

Via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, McCown said that he was prepared to run some routes if need be, and was making the necessary equipment adjustments.

“I was ready to go,” McCown said. “We had the helmet ready to go. The equipment guys were all over it. Had the radio-less helmet because you can’t have two green dots on the field at the same time.

“We were ready to roll. Shoot, I’d get in there and go. Obviously, as a quarterback, you know the offense. I guess it was like 12 years ago in Foxboro I had to go in and do it.”

In that game on Dec. 10, 2006, the then-Lions backup caught two passes for 15 yards from Jon Kitna in a loss to the Patriots. He had a 31-yard reception negated by an offensive pass interference penalty, which he said was “a little suspect.”

The Eagles entered the game with just three healthy wideouts, and finished with just one, after wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside left, Greg Ward was the last man standing.

“I’m not quite the option that J.J. is or Greg, obviously, but again, we were kind of up against it a little bit,” McCown said. “Just being able to have a contingency plan was the main thing. I was ready to roll.”

There are still three games to play, so he might still get his chance.