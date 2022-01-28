Josh McCown a finalist for Texans job; what it means for Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon

Gannon not the 1st known finalist for Texans job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just last week, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was reportedly considered a front-runner for the Texans head coaching vacancy.

But he’s not the first known finalist.

That distinction goes to longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who is reportedly having his second interview with the Texans, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



McCown has told the team heâ€™s all-in. Now, heâ€™s the first known finalist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2022

As far as we know, Gannon has not yet had a second interview scheduled. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that this will not be the Texans only second interview. So maybe Gannon’s chance is coming.

There are seven known candidates for the Texans job. In addition to Gannon and McCown, the Texans also interviewed Brian Flores, Joe Lombardi, Jerod Mayo, Kevin O’Connell and Hines Ward.

Gannon interviewed with three teams this offseason. In addition to the Texans, he also interviewed with the Broncos and the Vikings. The Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, while the Vikings’ job remains open.

Gannon, 39, just finished his first season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni.

This has been a slow hiring cycle in 2022. Just two jobs have been filled — Matt Eberflus to Chicago, Hackett to the Broncos — while the Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints and Giants jobs all still remain open.

If the Texas hire the 42-year-old McCown it would be quite a jump. He has never coached above the high school level but did spent nearly two decades in the league as a player. And the Texans interviewed him for the head coaching job last year too before hiring David Culley, who lasted just one season.

McCown was with the Eagles in 2019 as their backup and was forced into action in the playoffs against the Seahawks when Carson Wentz was knocked out of action early by former Texans draft pick Jadeveon Clowney. The next season, McCown was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad as an emergency quarterback but stayed at his home in Texas. That arrangement lasted for a while before the Texans signed McCown off the Eagles practice squad in November of 2020.

The Texans obviously liked what McCown brought to their building late in 2020 because they’ve interviewed him to be their head coach twice (soon to be three times) since then.