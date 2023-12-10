Josh Manson with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Josh Manson (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/09/2023
Josh Manson (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/09/2023
If you had under 28 on Army vs. Navy, it'll be a long night.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Here's how to watch the Army vs. Navy game tonight.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
USC's season really was that bad.
Navy won 14 consecutive games from 2002-15.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Well, we're going to get a ... doozy ... of a Thursday night matchup in Week 14. Is there anything fantasy managers can look forward to in Patriots vs. Steelers? Antonio Losada investigates.
The Cowboys currently occupy one of those wild-card spots ... and are almost certainly going to the playoffs no matter what. Here are key questions for the Vikings, Packers, Rams and Seahawks as they battle for the other two.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.