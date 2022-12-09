Josh Mahura with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Josh Mahura (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/08/2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there's a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week.
Following Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's release from a Russian penal colony on Thursday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke about how the league plans to keep other players from needing to play overseas in the offseason in the future.
Every NHL game is available on TV, radio and the web for the 2022-23 season. Rangers, Islanders, Devils stay put on MSG networks.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
Baker Mayfield entered early in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams-Las Vegas Raiders game on Thursday Night Football.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
What was your reaction to the news?
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
College football bowl game confidence pool picks both straight up and against the spread. How confident are the picks for the 2022-2023 bowl season?
College Football Awards: Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2022 season?
It's not every day that a rookie makes his presence known like Brock Purdy has, but San Francisco's 2022 NFL season has been far from normal.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Jimmie Ward wasn't surprised by new 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after what he saw in practice.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.