The Josh Lynn era of WT football begins on the road this week

The Hunter Hughes era has come to an end for the West Texas A&M football program. Enter former Nebraska-Kearney head coach Josh Lynn to try and right the ship for the Buffs. The hype has been real and the excitement is aplenty in Canyon.

This weekend, the fans will get an opportunity to see where all the hype has led.

The Buffs go on the road to take on Western Colorado in the first game of the 2023 season. There will be a lot of new faces and new situations for a new year. One thing that isn't new is the sense of excitement in the air for football.

"The one thing we're really excited about is just to see what we have," Lynn said. "It's been kind of a mad dash since January. Our young men have had a great camp and we're looking forward to hitting somebody else."

More: Time to look at the big football games and staff picks for week two

For the first time in what feels like a decade, someone not named Nick Gerber will lineup under center for the Buffs. After a battle in camp, Lynn has confirmed that someone will be Kyle Brown, the lone returning scholarship QB from last year's squad. New Mexico State transfer Weston Eget and true freshmen Kandon Gibson will be his backups.

"We've had a couple of young men step in and really challenge for that role," Lynn said. "We're going to start with Kyle Brown. West Eget from New Mexico State did a good job and maybe the biggest surprise of the camp was Kandon Gibson out of Wink, Texas. He's done a good job with our option read game and he could be a possibility down the road."

The Buffs will benefit from having a number of players who once entered the transfer portal actually being back. Leading receiver Noah Bogardus, tight end/running back Shak Brown and cornerback Ty Dillon all return after having once been in the portal. That will help the Buffs along with the return of linebacker JT Cavender, who was lost for the season with an injury early last year.

More: Statistical football leaders for the Texas Panhandle thru week one

So the arrow is pointing up for the Buffs, but Lynn is aware after how his debut seasons went with Eastern New Mexico and Kearney (both under .500) that developing a winning tradition takes time.

"It never comes as quickly as you'd like," Lynn said. "I believe our young men have done an exceptional job of embracing our system and our culture. They've embraced our schemes offensively and defensively...We still have work to do and we're nowhere where we need to be, but our young men are excited and I believe that we'll have a good chance to go prove ourselves this weekend."

WEST TEXAS A&M AT WESTERN COLORADO

Where: Western Colorado

When: 2 p.m. CST Saturday

How to watch: The RMAC Network

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: West Texas A&M college football enters new era under Josh Lynn