Josh Lowe's solo homer (16)

Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
James Harden got the NBA's attention when he ripped 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Some players just don't meet expectations when we expect them to — and that's fine. Here are eight players whom Fred Zinkie thinks will thrive in 2023.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Can Georgia win the SEC again on the way to a third consecutive national title?
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.