Josh Lowe rejoins Rays lineup hoping injuries are behind him

MIAMI — Outfielder Josh Lowe returned to active duty with the Rays, saying Tuesday he hoped the muscle issues that have limited his playing time are behind him.

“Two times is more times I’ve been on the (injured list than) in a very long time,” Lowe said. “So, hopefully this is the last time I have to deal with that this year and for many more years to come.”

Lowe, 26, missed the first month of the season due to a right oblique strain, then had his planned April 26 return pushed back due to right hamstring tightness.

He came back May 6, played 13 games and left the 14th early due to tightness in the area of the oblique strain — “probably more of a scare than anything,” he said Tuesday — leading to a second, though much shorter, IL stint, capped by a weekend rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.

“I hope now that I’m over that and that’s in the past, and now it’s just go out and play and worry about results in the field and playing out there and not worrying about something going on (with) my body,” he said. “So, hopefully this is all behind us like I think it is.”

With the Rays in the midst of a stretch of facing left-handed starters, Lowe wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday but likely will be on Wednesday.

Manager Kevin Cash said the decision to send down Jonathan Aranda was “challenging,” as the lefty-hitting infielder “had swung the bat better than maybe what his results (.213 average, .608 OPS) suggested.”

But Cash said Aranda would be better served by playing regularly at Durham than sitting on the bench with the Rays. They plan to have him get more reps at DH with the Bulls “so when he gets back up here, he’s better for it.”

The Rays could have another roster move by this weekend, as infielder Taylor Walls is close to finishing a rehab assignment with Durham.

Eflin to rejoin rotation

Zach Eflin is set to come off the injured list and rejoin the rotation Wednesday, having been sidelined since his May 18 start with lower back inflammation.

His workload is likely to be limited, with Cash saying the decision will be based on how Eflin feels and how he is doing.

“We’ll probably will start at the three-inning mark and see how efficient he is,” Cash said. “But Eflin being who he is and his track record, we’re going to really trust what he says coming off the mound between innings.”

With Thursday off, the Rays can use their full bullpen if needed.

Familiar faces

The first roster move Peter Bendix made after leaving Tampa Bay to become Marlins president of baseball operations was to sign Tristan Gray, who the Rays let become a free agent.

His next move, and first trade, was to acquire infielder Vidal Brujan and reliever Calvin Faucher — from the Rays.

Eventually, Bendix expanded his pool of candidates to improve the Marlins’ roster, though he did later add more ex-Rays, including catcher Christian Bethancourt (in a trade with Cleveland, which had claimed him off waivers), catcher Curt Casali (signed to a minor-league deal) and reliever Burch Smith (in a late spring assignment-clause trade).

Bendix said the comfort factor with the former Rays, such as Brujan and Faucher (for whom Tampa Bay got minor-leaguers Jake Mangum, Andrew Lindsey and Erick Lara), was part of the attraction.

“Just having an understanding of who they are as people was certainly helpful, as well as what they are capable of and maybe kind of why things with the Rays hadn’t worked out,” Bendix said. “The change of scenery can often be a really positive thing for a player and just kind of giving them a little bit of runway to see if they can kind of put it all together. And the results so far are pretty good, which I’m guessing isn’t honestly that surprising to anybody.”

Bad history

The Rays went into play Tuesday not having held a lead entering the seventh inning in 14 straight games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It is their longest such streak since their 1998 inaugural season.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.