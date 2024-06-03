Josh Lowe rejoins Rays’ active roster, Jonathan Aranda sent down

MIAMI — Outfielder Josh Lowe was reinstated to the Rays’ active roster Monday, and both he and the team are hoping this is a lasting relationship.

Lowe missed the first 34 games of the season recovering from a right oblique strain. Then after playing in 13 games, he felt tightness in the same area during a May 22 game and left in the second inning.

That led to him going back on the injured list, and missing nine more games. Lowe and the Rays said the second injury was not as severe, and expected a short absence. The lefty swinger went 4-for-12 in a three-game rehab stint for Triple-A Durham over the weekend.

In his 14 games for the Rays, Lowe hit .240 with two homers, three RBIs and a .736 OPS. The Rays had high expectations for him this season after his 2023 breakout performance, when he hit .292 with 20 homers, 83 RBIs, 32 steals and an .835 OPS.

To make room for Lowe on the active roster, the Rays optioned lefty-hitting infielder Jonathan Aranda back to Triple A. Aranda, who missed the first 42 games with his own spring injury (broken right ring finger), hit .213 in 18 games, with one homer, three RBIs and a .608 OPS, playing mostly at first base and DH.

Though Aranda was projected going into the season to play a key role in the lineup, Richie Palacios emerged as a more productive, and versatile, lefty hitting option. Palacios in 51 games has hit .262 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a .724 OPS while playing strong defense at second base and the corner outfield spots.

The Rays facing lefty starters in their next three games may have also been a factor in the decision. Right-handed-hitting outfielder Jonny DeLuca, who has cooled considerably since his hot start and .617 OPS, could have been an option to be sent down. Another factor could be the return of infielder Taylor Walls, which is expected soon.

Pep in his step

Ryan Pepiot has a couple reasons to feel good going into Tuesday’s start against the Marlins.

After showing some rust in his May 22 start following a two week-plus layoff after being hit on the left leg by a batted ball, Pepiot was sharp in his most recent outing (5 2/3 innings, two runs, three hits, one walk, seven strikeouts on May 29 vs. Oakland) and expects that to carry over.

“Stuff-wise, I feel good,” Pepiot said. “Health-wise, I don’t feel anything anymore. I’ve got a little callus over where it hit, but I don’t think that’s going to go away anytime soon. But I don’t feel it.

“It was good to get back out there. The second one felt a little more comfortable. So just build off that and continue going forward.”

As much as Pepiot didn’t want to use the layoff as an excuse for his May 22 return (four innings, three runs, two hits, four walks, three strikeouts), it did have an impact.

“You take 15 days off, and you try to do as much as you can to simulate game reps,” he said. “But until you get somebody that’s in the box, and they’re actually swinging, everything’s different. There’s different speed to it, and the pace.

“As much as you can try to simulate a setting, you can’t exactly simulate a game setting 100%. So, first (game back) didn’t go exactly how I wanted it to. The last one I thought I threw the ball really well, and just going to build off that. I feel good, and I’m ready to go on Tuesday.”

The other reference point for Pepiot is his previous, and only, appearance at loanDepot Park. Pitching for the Dodgers, last Sept. 7, he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up allowing just one single over seven, with zero walks and three strikeouts.

“It went pretty good,” said Pepiot, claiming to not be superstitious but preferring to not go into details.

Miscellany

Zach Eflin is expected to be reinstated from the injured list and start Wednesday’s game against the Marlins. … Class A infielder Tre’ Morgan and Double A lefty Ian Seymour were named the Rays’ minor-league player and pitcher of the month. … Right-hander Shane Baz on Sunday threw four shutout innings for Durham, the first scoreless outing of six he has thrown for the Bulls between his rehab assignment and being optioned to Triple A.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.