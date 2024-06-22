Josh Lowe’s 2 homers lead Rays past Pirates, to 3rd straight win

PITTSBURGH — Josh Lowe’s season has been a series of stops, starts and struggles.

Sidelined into May while recovering from a spring oblique strain. A so-so-14-game season debut, then another two weeks on the injured list. A rough return, with a key pinch RBI single in a win over the Cubs his only hit in a 20 at-bat stretch before three hits in the Minnesota series.

Maybe Friday was the start of something.

Lowe hit two home runs — his first multi-homer game in the majors — and led the Rays to a 10-3 win over the Pirates.

Similarly, after a disappointing start to the season, the Rays enrtered play Friday hoping to build some momentum from their recent success. That included wins in their last three games, with back-to-back extra-inning victories over the Twins, four of five and six of 10.

They added another Friday — in their black City Connect uniforms on a sweltering night (96 degrees at first pitch) — to improve to 37-39.

And they looked pretty good in doing so, rapping a season-high 17 hits on their way to matching their top run total.

They got off to a good start, building a 4-0 lead by the fourth.

In the second, Jose Siri reached on an infield single, went to third on Ben Rortvedt’s double and scored on Taylor Walls’ sacrifice fly.

Their second run was much more straightforward, Josh Lowe hitting his first homer with two outs in the third.

In the fourth, Siri drew a leadoff walk, Rortvedt singled and with one out, and Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe rapped run-scoring singles.

Starter Ryan Pepiot, who made his big-league debut at picturesque PNC Park for the Dodgers in 2022, should have been able to take it from there.

But Pepiot instead made a mess, and pitched himself out of the game.

He walked the first two Pirates in the fourth, then allowed an RBI single to Ke’Bryan Hayes. With one out, he gave up a run-scoring double to Jack Suwinski. When he next walked No. 9 hitter Yasmani Grandal to load the bases (on his 74th pitch), Rays manager Kevin Cash decided he had seen enough after 3-1/3 innings.

Colin Poche got a double-play grounder on his first pitch to Andrew McCutchen to get them out of it.

Josh Lowe broke the game open in the sixth with a three-run shot after singles by Walls and Diaz.

Even though the bullpen was shorthanded after the three down-to-the-wire games in Minnesota, Cash started the parade, using Poche, Phil Maton and Chris Devenski.

• • •

