The Jaguars will have a new kicker in the lineup against the Bengals on Thursday night.

Josh Lambo has been ruled out for the game. Lambo is not hurt and personal reasons are cited as the reason he’s been away from practice the last two days. Lambo is 0-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-7 on extra points this season.

The Jaguars added Matthew Wright to their practice squad this week and it is likely that he’ll be promoted to the active roster in time for Thursday’s kickoff.

Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris has also been ruled out. He was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) and left guard Andrew Norwell (ankle) did not receive injury designations and are set to play against Cincinnati.

Josh Lambo, Roy Robertson-Harris out for Jaguars Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk