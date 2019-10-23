Josh Lambo named AFC special teams player of week

The Jaguars have had to deal with a number of changes, but they can count on Josh Lambo every week.

The kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, after hitting all four of his field goals in last week’s win over the Bengals.

Lambo has hit all 18 field goal attempts this season, and has a streak of 20 straight.

For a team that lost its starting quarterback to injury and traded one of its defensive stars in a huff, they need every advantage they can get.