Josh Lambo to begin kicking in practice again, could return Week 7 if healthy

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker could be on the verge of returning this week as the team prepares for the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Doug Marrone told the media the Jags would get a look at the veteran Wednesday or Thursday, and if he feels good enough to go, he’ll get the nod.

Marrone says Josh Lambo will kick during the week and they will see where he is after practices. Expected to put him out there either Wednesday or Thursday to see how he feels. — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) October 19, 2020





Having Lambo would be huge for the Jags as their kicking game has struggled this season. They’ve gone through three kickers (Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas and Stephen Hauschka) in his absence and Jon Brown currently holds his spot on the team. The team is 5-of-8 on field goals since Lambo went on injured reserve, with the two coming from Hauschka (Week 5) and one coming from Brown against the Detroit Lions.

Lambo has kicked at a Pro Bowl level for the Jags since joining the team in 2017, making 74-of-78 field goals (94.9%), so it goes without saying having him back would give the team more security. However, if he’s not ready, Brown could get another chance to take the field with the team.