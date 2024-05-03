Josh Kuroda-Grauer of Rutgers baseball leads the country in hits

On Friday, Rutgers baseball gets ready to host Maryland in a three-game set as shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer enters the series leading the country in hits. Kuroda-Grauer leads the nation with 79 hits and is the Big Ten Conference leader in batting average (.432 AVG) and doubles (18).

In 153 games played with Rutgers baseball, he has registered 206 hits, 41 doubles, six triples, and 16 home runs throughout his 608 at-bats. Also, Kuroda-Grauer has logged 113 RBIs and 68 walks, recording a 41.8 percent on-base percentage.

The 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist is not only a strong offensive player as he has registered solid fielding statistics throughout his career. This season, Kuroda-Grauer has logged 52 putouts, 127 assists, and four errors at the shortstop position, recording a .978 fielding percentage.

According to FSS Plus Senior Analyst Joe Doyle, JKG is ranked No. 157 in the recently updated Top 300 board for the 2024 MLB Draft.

Josh Kuroda-Grauer: Leads the country with 79 hits, leads the Big Ten with a .432 AVG and 18 doubles Josh Kuroda-Grauer: Also a ridiculous defender at shortstop 💎 CC: @BWAward #TCD pic.twitter.com/kNbWOaBPYG — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 2, 2024

Kuroda-Grauer is on pace to have a career season for the Scarlet Knights, surpassing his previous season’s hit and RBI totals with 9 games remaining in the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire