Josh Kerr 'definitely disappointed' not to be on Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 Venue: MediaCityUK, Salford Date: Tuesday, 19 December at 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Josh Kerr admits he was "definitely disappointed" not to be shortlisted for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Scot won 1500m gold at the World Championships in Budapest this year and his omission from the six-person shortlist was criticised by the president of World Athletics, Lord Coe, and Scottish Athletics.

Kerr will attend the ceremony to support athletics.

It's such an amazing award," Kerr said.

"But there's nothing really I can do about it. I'm definitely disappointed.

"I've always been told that when it comes to selection then leave them with no doubt and I obviously left them with some doubt so that's on me.

"We have such an amazing year of sport coming up next year that I'm just looking to prove myself again and hopefully I can be in contention to be in that top six next year."

Those on the list are cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Franki Dettori, England footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Kerr, 26, took bronze at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and says his soul focus is grabbing gold at next year's Games in Paris.

Asked if he thought there was an issue with Scottish athletes getting the recognition they deserved, he told BBC Scotland: "We just have to keep banging on the door and the recognition will come.

"I have my World Championship gold medal and that's all I really care about this year.

"I've had some great awards from Scottish Athletics and for Scottish sportsperson, so I'm really honoured.

"I'm still going. I'm going there to support KJT (Katarina Johnson-Thompson) and support the sport of athletics and that's my job. I'm not sitting around crying about it but I'm obviously disappointed because it's such an awesome award."