Josh Jones released by Jaguars

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Safety Josh Jones won’t be around for Urban Meyer’s first year as the Jaguars’ head coach.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Jaguars have released Jones. The team has to make the cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars in December 2019 and re-signed with the team this offseason. He started all 13 games he played last year and recorded 83 tackles and an interception.

Jones entered the league as a Packers second-round pick in 2017. He played 29 games for Green Bay and appeared in six games for the Cowboys during the 2019 season.

Josh Jones released by Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

