Josh Jones fined $4,852 for unnecessary roughness

The NFL fined Jaguars safety Josh Jones $4,852 for unnecessary roughness, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Officials ejected Jones from last Sunday’s game against the Texans for leading with his helmet on a hit on receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks, who has a history of concussions, was uninjured on the play and ended with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Jones was the seventh player ejected from a game this season and the only player disqualified from a game on Sunday.

