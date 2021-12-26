Josh Johnson throws 12th career touchdown pass, giving Ravens 7-3 lead

Charean Williams
·1 min read
If the Bengals thought they were going to show up and win, Josh Johnson quickly informed them differently.

Johnson, who signed with the Ravens on Dec. 16, led the Ravens right down the field for a touchdown after the Bengals kicked an opening field goal. The Bengals stalled at the Baltimore 12 and Evan McPherson kicked a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Ravens then went 75 yards in 12 plays despite starting their third quarterback in three weeks. Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) are out today.

Johnson, playing with his 14th team since the Bucs drafted him in the fifth round in 2008, went 6-of-8 for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was his 12th career touchdown pass, coming in his ninth career start.

He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to rookie Rashod Bateman, who entered the game with 33 catches for 409 yards but no touchdowns.

Bateman had four catches for 26 yards in the drive.

The Ravens lead 7-3.

Josh Johnson throws 12th career touchdown pass, giving Ravens 7-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

