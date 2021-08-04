Josh Johnson signs with Jets

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is making yet another stop in his long and winding professional football career.

Johnson is signing with the Jets today, his agent announced.

35-year-old Johnson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2008. He has also had stops on the 49ers, the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League, the Browns, the Bengals, the 49ers again, the Bengals again, the Jets, the Colts, the Bills, the Ravens, the Giants, the Texans, the Raiders, Washington, the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, the Lions, the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, and the 49ers a third time.

On the Jets, Johnson will compete with James Morgan and Mike White for a backup spot behind rookie starter Zach Wilson.

