Josh Johnson records first 300-yard game 12 years after NFL debut

Josh Johnson’s comeback bid came up short against the Colts, but the Jets’ journeyman quarterback played admirably in relief of the injured Mike White on Thursday.

White exited after New York’s second drive of the 45-30 loss with a forearm injury. Johnson, playing in just his second NFL game since 2018 — his first came last Sunday in a brief relief stint — took over from there. Things started off slow as the 35-year-old practice squad call-up adjusted to teammates he hasn’t taken many reps with, but Johnson kept the score closer than the game ever was due to a shoddy Jets defense.

Johnson admitted to feeling “butterflies” when he entered, but he ultimately went 27-47 for 317 yards and three touchdowns. His late interception ended an improbable comeback attempt, but New York would have never hung around if not for the veteran.

“I thought he did an awesome job,” Robert Saleh said of the third-stringer. “He ran the offense the way it should be run. He hit receivers and moved the chains.”

Johnson first entered the league when the Buccaneers used a fifth-round draft pick on him in 2008. Thursday was the first time he ever threw for 300 yards or three touchdowns. It was his 35th NFL appearance.

Johnson, who has bounced all over the NFL and some other leagues, became the first Jets quarterback to throw three touchdowns in a game he didn’t start since Joe Namath did it in 1971, per The Associated Press’ Josh Dubow. The Jets, meanwhile, have now had two different passers throw for over 300 yards in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

White threw for 405 yards against the Bengals.

One of the best performances of Johnson’s winding career didn’t end the way he wanted it to, though. Rather than focus on personal accomplishments, he noted that “this league is about wins and losses,” and New York didn’t win.

“You just try to go out and show the team can rely on me when need be,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough.

