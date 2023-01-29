Josh Johnson, former Bucs draft pick, replaces Brock Purdy in NFC title game

One of the NFL’s most intriguing journeymen has been thrust into the spotlight in the NFC title game.

After an elbow injury suffered by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, longtime veteran Josh Johnson has been forced into action Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft, after a stellar college career at San Diego. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Bucs, Johnson would go on to play for 14 different NFL teams, with multiple stops for the same team, and multiple stops in other leagues.

Now, at 36 years old, Johnson finds himself having to save the day for a 49ers team that lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injury during the regular season, and now could be without their star rookie in Purdy as they try to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

List

Who's the most underrated player in Bucs history?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire