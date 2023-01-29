Josh Johnson exits with possible concussion so Brock Purdy returns

The San Francisco 49ers are having their own quarterback carousel.

And it is a dark ride for the NFC West champions.

Brock Purdy went out in the first quarter with an elbow injury and was replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, the team’s fourth-string quarterback.

In the third quarter, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 21-7 on Sunday, Johnson took a hit and was removed from the game.

He went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Were the 49ers going to resort to Christian McCaffrey as their emergency QB?

For the time being, Purdy returned. He threw a screen pass to McCaffrey that failed to net a first down.

Purdy did not look on that play as if he could throw the ball downfield.

