Josh Johnson, Christian Hackenberg among familiar names called in AAF QB draft

Christian Hackenberg never threw an NFL pass, but will get a second chance in the Alliance of American Football. (Getty)

The Alliance of American Football is ready to kick off in February and started stacking teams with signal-callers on Tuesday in its quarterback draft.

The spring league launched by former Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian and TV executive Charlie Ebersol comprises eight teams and held a special quarterback only draft on Tuesday.

You may recognize some of these QBS

Some familiar names made the cut, including former NFL quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Christian Hackenberg along with former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray.

Johnson started 26 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing at the University of San Diego and was protected by the San Diego Fleet per league rules that gave teams first choice on players that went to college near the team’s home city.

Hackenberg was once considered a first-round NFL prospect at his peak at Penn State before being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He never threw an NFL pass. He went in the second round of Tuesday’s draft as well, chosen by the Memphis Express.

Murray was a standout at Georgia before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Like Hackenberg, he never threw an NFL pass. Like Johnson, he was protected by his home-region team in the first round by the Atlanta Legends.

32 QBS taken over four rounds

Four teams chose to protect home-region quarterbacks in the first round, leaving the other four teams to draft in traditional order. From there, there were three more rounds of quarterback drafting. Here’s how things played out.

First round

Protected QBs

San Diego Fleet protects: Josh Johnson

Atlanta Legends protects: Aaron Murray

Memphis Express protects: Troy Cook

San Antonio Commanders protects: Dustin Vaughan

Picks

Birmingham Iron: Luis Perez

Arizona Hotshots: Trevor Knight

Orlando Apollos: Garrett Gilbert

Salt Lake Stallions: Josh Woodrum

Second Round

San Diego Fleet: Mike Bercovici

Birmingham Iron: Blake Sims

Arizona Hotshots: John Wolford

Orlando Apollos: Stephen Morris

Atlanta Legends: Matt Simms

Salt Lake Stallions: B.J. Daniels

Memphis Express: Christian Hackenberg

San Antonio Commanders: Marquise Williams

Third Round

San Antonio Commanders picks: Logan Woodside

Memphis Express picks: Brandon Silvers

Salt Lake Stallions picks: Austin Allen

Atlanta Legends picks: Peter Pujals

Orlando Apollos picks: Austin Appleby

Arizona Hotshots picks: Quinn McQueary

Birmingham Iron picks: Scott Tolzien

San Diego Fleet picks: Philip Nelson

Fourth round

San Antonio Commanders: Dalton Sturm

Memphis Express: Zach Mettenberger

Salt Lake Stallions: Matt Linehan

Atlanta Legends: Justin Holman

Orlando Apollos: Kevin Anderson

Arizona Hotshots: Jack Heneghan

Birmingham Iron: Alek Torgersen

San Diego Fleet: Alex Ross

Coaches sound familiar too

The AAF also has a familiar list of coaches. If you haven’t followed all of the hot AAF coaching hire news, here’s a recap.

Atlanta Legends: Brad Childress

Arizona Hotshots: Rick Neuheisel

Birmingham Iron: Tim Lewis

Memphis Express: Mike Singletary

Orlando Apollos: Steve Spurrier

Salt Lake Stallions: Dennis Erickson

San Antonio Commanders: Mike Riley

San Diego Fleet: Mike Martz

The season kicks off on Feb. 9, the Saturday after the Super Bowl.

