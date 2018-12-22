Josh Johnson and Blaine Gabbert were both backups to Colin Kaepernick in 2014 originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Nobody expected either Josh Johnson or Blaine Gabbert to be playing meaningful football in 2018.

But on Saturday, they were both in the game for teams competing for a playoff spot. The two quarterbacks go back much further than Saturday's matchup.

In 2014, the two were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers, serving as backups to starter Colin Kaepernick.

Josh Johnson and Blaine Gabbert each made the 49ers' Week 1 roster in 2014 as backups to then starting QB Colin Kaepernick



This season, Johnson was not on an NFL roster until Dec. 5, when the Redskins signed him following a leg injury to backup quarterback Colt McCoy. He was thrown into the action in the second half of his first game with the Redskins, after starter Mark Sanchez was largely ineffective in a blowout loss to the Giants. Last week, Johnson started his second consecutive game at quarterback for the Redskins, leading them to victory against the Jaguars last week in his first NFL start since 2011.

Gabbert signed a two-year deal with the Titans before the 2018 season, serving as the primary backup to Marcus Mariota. He's appeared in six games this season, including two starts, due to lingering injuries to Mariota's right elbow, his throwing arm.

In the second quarter of Saturday's Redskins-Titans contest, Mariota re-injured that same elbow after landing on it on a sack from Jonathan Allen. As of post time, he has yet to return to the game.

In 2014, the duo combined for seven total pass attempts that season (Johnson did not attempt a pass for the 49ers).

