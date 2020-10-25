Josh Jacobs wears 'nightmare' Halloween-themed cleats for Raiders-Bucs

Raiders' Jacobs breaks out 'nightmare' Halloween-themed cleats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Josh Jacobs is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The Raiders running back broke out some spooky cleats ahead of Las Vegas' game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

With Halloween coming up next Saturday, Jacobs and designer Luke Dangler took this opportunity to show off these "Nightmare Before The Raiders"-themed cleats.

The Raiders are 3-2 and coming off their bye week. While they're set have a daunting task ahead against the Bucs, Jacobs and the Raiders surely hope Sunday becomes a "nightmare" matchup for Tom Brady's squad.

In his second NFL season, Jacobs has been a bell cow for Vegas, rushing for 377 yards and five touchdowns heading into the Week 7 game.