Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown will play if they are healthy enough to play

The Raiders have lost four in a row. They are all but certain to miss the postseason for a third consecutive year and for the 16th time in the past 17 seasons.

Their games against the Chargers and Broncos the final two weeks are only for pride and bragging rights.

The Raiders, though, have no plans to shut down right tackle Trent Brown or running back Josh Jacobs, who are nursing injuries.

“When these guys can play, we’re going to play them,” Jon Gruden said in his Monday press conference, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’re trying to win and we need them to win, but obviously we are going to do right by the player and do what the training staff says.”

Gruden lists Jacobs (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday and said Brown (pectoral) likely will miss a third consecutive game.

Jacobs has played with a fractured shoulder since Week Seven. He played 43 of 75 snaps Sunday and had 26 touches for 109 yards.

“[Josh] had a hard time getting his shoulder pads off yesterday,” Gruden said. “All I can say is that I’ve coached a long time, and I’ve had some really tough backs, really tough guys, and he is up there at the top of the food chain. This guy is one tough customer, he gave us everything he had yesterday, but his status for the coming weeks will be in question.”