Josh Jacobs touchdown narrows Chargers lead to 24-17 over Raiders

The Raiders have made it a game against the Chargers in the fourth quarter.

Running back Josh Jacobs scored a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to make the score 24-17, Los Angeles.

The score capped a 12-play, 60-yard drive that took 4:29 off the clock.

The Raiders may have been able to get on the board a minute sooner if Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels had used a challenge two plays before. Davante Adams had a catch ruled just short of the goal line. But replay showed Adams may have broken the plane when he caught the ball.

By the time Jacobs scored, there was more than a minute off the clock.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with an injury to the middle finger of his left hand, which does appear to be affecting him.