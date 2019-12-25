Josh Jacobs took part in Tuesday’s practice

When the Raiders ruled running back Josh Jacobs out in Week 16, head coach Jon Gruden said there was a chance he’d play in the final week of the regular season despite the shoulder injury that’s been bothering him for many weeks.

The door remains open after Tuesday’s practice. Jacobs took part in the session, which was a walkthrough rather than a full practice.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson still said, via the San Francisco Chronicle, that having Jacobs on the field was “encouraging for us” and there’s no doubt that having the rookie in the lineup would help the Raiders’ chances of getting the win they need to make their remote playoff hopes come true.

The Raiders are also waiting to see if left guard Richie Incognito can play after sitting last week with an ankle injury.