With Josh Jacobs still absent, Raiders list Zamir White as RB1

As running back Josh Jacobs continues to refuse to accept the franchise tender and report for training camp, the Raiders have to move forward with another plan at tailback.

For the first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Zamir White is listed as the starting tailback.

A fourth-round pick from Georgia in 2022, White had only 17 carries for 70 yards as a rookie. With or without Jacobs, White will likely get more work this year.

He could get a lot more. If Jacobs doesn't show up, or if the Raiders were to rescind the franchise tender, White likely would be the starter.

Other options include Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick. And it's possible that, if the Raiders proceed without Jacobs, the game plan will dictate which running back gets used and how.

Regardless, White is the top guy — unless and until Jacobs shows up.