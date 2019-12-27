Josh Jacobs’ shoulder injury, not infection, will determine whether he plays

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has not practiced this week, putting his status for Sunday’s season finale in doubt.

He underwent surgery for an infection earlier this week, which the Raiders called a superficial skin infection, and thus is listed with an illness in addition to his shoulder injury. But the shoulder issue, which has forced him to miss two of the past three games, is what will determine whether he plays against the Broncos.

The infection will not affect the rookie’s playing status.

“I don’t study social media so I wasn’t aware of any of his social posts,” Gruden said of Jacobs’ Instagram story Wednesday announcing his surgery, via Dalton Johnson of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But what I do know is he has a skin infection and that will have nothing to do with his playing status. His shoulder is the issue, and we’re anxious to see how he is tomorrow.”

Jacobs leads all rookies with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Raiders added receiver Tyrell Williams to the injury report Thursday. He did not practice because of a foot injury.