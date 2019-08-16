Josh Jacobs says game is slowing down for him already

Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs waited to make his preseason debut until the team’s second game of the summer, but he didn’t wait long after the kickoff to show the Raiders some of what they hoped to see.

Jacobs ran for 20 yards on the first three plays of the game to spur a touchdown drive against the Cardinals. Jacobs thought he could have turned the plays into more yardage, but head coach Jon Gruden liked what the rookie did and the running back said it was a result of the game operating at a speed he can handle.

“It’s slowing down for me already,” Jacobs said, via TheAthletic.com. “That’s the only way I can really explain it.”

Jacobs ran once more after those initial carries and said he wanted to stay in longer, but Gruden said the team had seen enough to know that Jacobs is on the right path heading into his first NFL season.