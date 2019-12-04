Josh Jacobs playing through fractured right shoulder

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not practice Wednesday, sitting out with a shoulder injury.

He has played 55.9 percent of the team’s snaps this season, gaining 1,061 yards and scoring seven rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs revealed on social media this week he has played through a fractured right shoulder, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports. The rookie initially injured it in Week Seven against Green Bay.

“I just play on it,” Jacobs wrote.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (pectoral), receiver Hunter Renfrow (rib) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday.

Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) were limited.