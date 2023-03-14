Josh Jacobs ‘sad’ Raiders are trading Darren Waller to Giants

As the New York Giants and their fans celebrate the reported trade sending Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller to the Big Apple, Waller’s now-former teammate, running back Josh Jacobs, is having the opposite feelings.

New York’s reported deal with Las Vegas will see the Giants send a third-round compensatory pick to the Raiders for Waller. That pick was acquired in the Kadarius Toney trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after news broke of the blockbuster trade, Jacobs took to Twitter to express his sadness with the move. We’ve provided an edited screen shot of the tweet because it has a naughty word, but you can go directly to it here.

While Jacobs is clearly not a fan, this is a great move for the Giants, a team in desperate need of pass-catchers.

Granted, Waller comes with injury concerns, but he’s a superstar talent when healthy. And, if he continues to have issues staying healthy, the Giants don’t owe him any guaranteed money beyond 2023.

More Latest Giants news!

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire